Mass. Cannabis Co. GC Named VP Ahead Of Retail Launch

By Emilie Ruscoe (January 24, 2022, 4:38 PM EST) -- The general counsel for Massachusetts cannabis company Trade Roots will become a vice president of the company as it prepares to launch a retail store in Wareham, Massachusetts, the company has announced. Attorney Ilya Ross is poised to become Trade Roots' vice president of corporate development and legal once the company gets formal approval from Massachusetts' Cannabis Control Commission to make changes to the company's leadership structure. Ross, who previously ran a bicoastal cannabis law practice and is an alumnus of the capital markets teams at Milbank LLP and Greenberg Traurig LLP, told Law360 by phone on Monday that the new...

