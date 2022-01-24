Biz Grilled Over Late Arbitration Push In Firing Suit

By Bill Wichert (January 24, 2022, 5:25 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state appeals court suggested Monday that a strike management business gave up its right to force arbitration of a worker's coronavirus-related wrongful firing claims by not raising the issue for roughly 10 months, brushing aside a company attorney's argument that he did not read the document at issue sooner. Huffmaster Staffing Inc. attorney R.J. Cronkhite said he had the employment application containing an arbitration clause but did not read it until he was preparing for plaintiff Tevin Welcome's deposition in April. Huffmaster, which provides temporary replacement workers to companies whose employees have gone on strike, is urging the...

