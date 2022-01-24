Universal Health Says Chancery Class Suit Makes 'No Sense'

By Jeff Montgomery (January 24, 2022, 6:54 PM EST) -- Attorneys for health care giant Universal Health Services Inc. told a Delaware vice chancellor on Monday that stockholders made "absolutely no sense" in their suit accusing board members of abusing their discretion in approving millions in stock options as the pandemic was hammering markets and stocks in March 2020. Gary M. Orseck of Robbins Russell Englert Orseck & Untereiner LLP, counsel to UHS, said during arguments on dismissing the derivative complaint before Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III that the four-count suit failed to back up claims that the options resulted from a rigged or unfair process and were excessive as a...

