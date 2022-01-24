Debt Collection Fraud Suit Over, Judge Says No Harm Done

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (January 24, 2022, 2:55 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state court judge has scrapped a fraud lawsuit accusing Midland Funding LLC of unlawfully acquiring defaulted credit card accounts, reasoning that the suing consumer didn't show how she was harmed, according to a decision made public on Monday. Jennifer Woo-Padva's Consumer Fraud Act claim failed because the conduct she alleged in her complaint doesn't rise to the "level of deception, fraud, or misrepresentation in connection with the sale of merchandise or services" required for a claim under the law, Superior Court Judge Robert C. Wilson said in his Jan. 21 decision in favor of Midland Funding, resolving the parties'...

