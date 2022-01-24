Greenspoon Marder Adds Three Attys In Fla., Texas

By Madison Arnold (January 24, 2022, 4:34 PM EST) -- Greenspoon Marder has bolstered its corporate and business practice group with three new attorneys spread across Florida and Texas Locations. The firm announced Monday that it had added David Camhi as a partner in its Fort Lauderdale office, amd Bryce Linsenmayer as a partner in the Houston office alongside Penny Linsenmayer, as of counsel. Camhi concentrates on domestic and cross-border corporate transactions. He has experience helping clients with domestic and cross-border hospitality transactions such as hotel management and franchise agreements, hotel acquisitions, disposition and investments, the firm said. He was attracted to Greenspoon Marder because it is a national firm with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS