Year's 1st Patent Trial Leads To $486K Oil Well Award In WDTX

By Ryan Davis (January 24, 2022, 7:41 PM EST) -- A Western District of Texas jury decided Friday that Nine Energy Service infringed rival NCS Multistage's patent on oil well drilling technology, awarding $486,400 in the first patent verdict of 2022, after several trials around the country were postponed due to the pandemic. Following a four-day trial before Judge Alan Albright, the jury deliberated for about three hours before finding that Nine's BreakThru product infringed a single patent covering NCS' Airlock product. Jurors found that Nine directly infringed and also induced infringement by its customers. They rejected Nine's argument that the asserted claims are invalid. "We are very pleased with the...

