Eurostar Employee Loses Appeal On Disability Claim

By Joanne Faulkner (January 25, 2022, 7:08 PM GMT) -- A customer service worker for Eurostar has lost an appeal over whether fatigue said to be suffered following an operation could be considered a disability, after claiming that the train operator had failed to make accommodating changes to her shift pattern. Deputy High Court Judge John Bowers QC, writing for the Employment Appeal Tribunal, refused to overturn findings that complaints by Ms. D. Navarro of tiredness and depression could be classed as a disability under the 2010 Equality Act. Navarro's employment tribunal claim says that she had been treated unfairly by Eurostar International Ltd., with the company rejecting requests to change...

