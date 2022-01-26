Insurer Says Dairy Isn't Covered In Biometric Privacy Suit

By Hope Patti (January 26, 2022, 3:52 PM EST) -- A Nationwide unit said it has no duty to defend or indemnify Oberweis Dairy in a proposed class action claiming the company violated employees' biometric data rights, saying coverage does not exist under its commercial general liability policy, according to a complaint in Illinois state court. A Nationwide insurance unit says a dairy company's general liability policy precludes coverage of employee claims that the company violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. (iStock) Nationwide Agribusiness Insurance Co. told the court Friday that Oberweis Group Inc.'s policy bars coverage of claims that the company breached the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act by...

