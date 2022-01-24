Record Labels Lose Appeal In Irish Royalties Case

By Tiffany Hu (January 24, 2022, 9:39 PM EST) -- An Irish appellate court has rejected an appeal brought by a company that represents major record companies after Europe's highest court handed a victory to a group of musicians in a long-running battle over royalties for music recordings broadcast in Ireland. Ruling in favor of Dublin-based musicians group Recorded Artists Actors Performers Ltd., the Irish Court of Appeal on Friday upheld the High Court of Ireland's decision that a 2006 European Union directive gives all performers and producers the right to a share of royalties, or "equitable remuneration," when their music is broadcast in Ireland, even if they live outside the...

