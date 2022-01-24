Fla. ACLU, Ethics Group Say ICE Jail Wrongly Deleting Videos

By Nathan Hale (January 24, 2022, 6:26 PM EST) -- Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington and the American Civil Liberties Union of Florida urged federal officials Monday to act against a Florida county jail with a history of complaints from immigration detainees, saying it is not following requirements to preserve surveillance video. In an administrative complaint sent to Tae D. Johnson, acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and national archivist David S. Ferriero, the two advocacy groups said they have obtained evidence that Glades County Detention Center in Moore Haven, Florida, is deleting its surveillance video every 90 days in contravention of its contract with ICE and...

