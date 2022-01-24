Energy Firm Takes Aim At 5th Circ. Arbitration Waiver Finding

By Caroline Simson (January 24, 2022, 8:15 PM EST) -- A Houston energy consulting firm has pointed to an overtime case involving Taco Bell as reason to review a Fifth Circuit decision finding that it waived its right to arbitrate a dispute with a Hong Kong oil and gas exploration company by initially pursuing the claim in court. International Energy Ventures Management LLC urged the justices in its Jan. 18 certiorari petition to take up the case and keep it on the back burner until it issues its decision in a case brought by a former Taco Bell worker, Robyn Morgan, against Sundance Inc., the owner of more than 150 Taco...

