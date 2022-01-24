7th Circ. Revives Kosovan Refugee's Deportation Case

By Alyssa Aquino (January 24, 2022, 6:41 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit revived a Kosovan refugee's deportation case on Monday, chiding the Board of Immigration Appeals for scrapping an order allowing him to remain in the U.S. based on arguments that were only raised during the appeal. The three-judge panel faulted the board for accepting the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's arguments that Ilir Osmani's assault and drug convictions should have killed the green card application he submitted during removal proceedings. DHS had taken no position when the request was before the judge, only challenging the application after it was granted on humanitarian grounds, according to the circuit court....

