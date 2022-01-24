NJ Court Revives Patient's Suit Over Botched Dental Implants

By Jonathan Capriel (January 24, 2022, 7:44 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Monday revived a suit seeking to hold an oral surgeon liable for a woman's injuries following an allegedly botched dental implant surgery, saying the trial court jumped the gun by dismissing the case on jurisdictional grounds. The two-judge panel said it's possible that New Jersey is the wrong venue for Gloria Gomez's lawsuit against Dr. Felicia Wilson and her clinic Clear Choice Dental Implant Center, but it's too early to know. Gomez, a New Jersey resident, first visited Wilson at her Pennsylvania clinic in August 2016, according to court records. The dental surgeon installed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS