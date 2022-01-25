Menards Must Face Customer's Trip-And-Fall Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (January 25, 2022, 5:34 PM EST) -- Home improvement store Menard Inc. can't shake a woman's trip-and-fall lawsuit after an Illinois federal court ruled the "record is too muddled" to declare the Wisconsin-based retailer the victor. U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel A. Fuentes said Monday there is "at least some evidence" that could support Kimberly Domantas' claims that Menard is responsible for injuries she suffered when she tripped as she approached the store's registers. While there are conflicting assertions as to who is responsible, both sides agree Domantas fell while her arms were full of canned cat food, which inspired Judge Fuentes to dub the event "the day the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS