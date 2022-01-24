Judge Says Black Voters' Suit Against Ga. Utility Panel Is A Go

By Clark Mindock (January 24, 2022, 10:05 PM EST) -- Black Georgia residents have been given the go-ahead to proceed with claims that the state Public Service Commission's election process is discriminatory after a federal judge determined Monday the system may allow white voters to drown out the will of the petitioners. U.S. District Judge Steven D. Grimberg determined that the group of residents had adequately alleged the Public Service Commission's electoral system — in which candidates are voted on in at-large elections — may well violate the Voting Rights Act because the residents are unable to wield their collective influence to elect their preferred candidates. Judge Grimberg said the residents...

