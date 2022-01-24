FCC Inks Internet Affordability Rules Despite GOP Fraud Fears

By Kelcee Griffis (January 24, 2022, 5:49 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission has released its final rules for the $14.2 billion Affordable Connectivity Program, despite its two Republicans' lingering concerns that the structure of the new five-year program leaves the door open for unscrupulous spending. In charting a course for the five-year program that will replace temporary measures aimed at making internet connectivity more affordable during the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency chose to prohibit sales agents from collecting commissions tied to program enrollment but stopped short of fully banning broadband sales commissions. The agency also clarified that legacy or now-discontinued plans that some customers continue to receive are eligible...

