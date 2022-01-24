Zephyr Teachout To Join NY Attorney General's Office

By Marco Poggio (January 24, 2022, 4:54 PM EST) -- Fordham University School of Law professor and once-gubernatorial candidate Zephyr Teachout is taking a leave of absence from teaching to work for the New York Attorney General's Office, which confirmed the move on Monday. Teachout, a constitutional and antitrust law professor and longtime anti-corruption advocate who challenged former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the 2014 Democratic primary, announced the move on Twitter on Monday afternoon. She has taught at Fordham for 12 years. "I have some exciting news. I am taking a leave of absence from Fordham Law School to work for the great New York State Attorney General @TishJames," she tweeted....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS