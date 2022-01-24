Gensler Says SEC To Fine Tune Cybersecurity Rules

By Dean Seal (January 24, 2022, 10:00 PM EST) -- U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler said Monday that his agency is looking to expand and modernize its regulatory framework around cybersecurity in the financial sector. The SEC chief said in a keynote address at Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law's annual securities regulation conference that the agency intends to "freshen up" a regulation requiring entities like stock exchanges and clearinghouses to have testing protocols and a business continuity plan in place to combat system disruptions. Reg SCI, short for Regulation Systems Compliance and Integrity, was adopted in 2014 and could be extended to cover other players in the U.S....

