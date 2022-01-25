Texas Nursing Home Can't Dodge COVID Wrongful Death Suit

By Katie Buehler (January 25, 2022, 4:29 PM EST) -- A Houston nursing home operator cannot toss claims it negligently exposed a former resident to COVID-19 and caused her death by failing to implement recommended safety protocols, a Texas federal judge has ruled, finding the company doesn't have immunity under a national public emergency statute. U.S. District Judge George C. Hanks Jr. on Monday adopted U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew M. Edison's report and recommendation to deny SSC Houston Southwest Operating Co. LLC's motion for summary judgment against wrongful death claims brought by Marie Lilly on behalf of former nursing home resident Edna Spells, who died from COVID-19 in April 2020....

