11th Circ. Affirms Telemundo Win In TV Series Copyright Suit

By Dave Simpson (January 24, 2022, 5:57 PM EST) -- The Spanish language television network Telemundo Television Studios LLC did not violate a copyright agreement by producing a telenovela series beyond a second season, the Eleventh Circuit ruled Monday, affirming a Florida federal court's finding. In a unanimous, unpublished decision, the Eleventh Circuit panel rejected the copyright infringement suit from Colombian television network Caracol Television SA, finding that its letter agreement with Telemundo gave the latter the rights to produce not just a single sequel to "El Señor de los Cielos," but as many follow-up seasons as it wanted. Telemundo owns the exclusive rights to those follow-up seasons, the panel found....

