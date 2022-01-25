How New Laws Could Tighten FDA Regulation Of Cosmetics

By Lisa Dwyer, Geneviève Michaux and Adam Sowatzka (January 25, 2022, 5:10 PM EST) -- 2022 may finally be the year that the effort to modernize safety standards in the U.S. for cosmetics and other personal care products, which has been ongoing since 2013, comes to fruition. If so, the new cosmetics standards will further focus a spotlight on the safety of perfluoroalkyl or polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, in cosmetics — and on the safety of other cosmetic ingredients as well. On Dec. 14, 2021, during a U.S. Senate hearing to consider Robert Califf's nomination to serve as the next commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., the chair of the...

