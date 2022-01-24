GM Wasn't Late With Kickback Claim Against Ex-UAW Exec

By Bill Wichert (January 24, 2022, 8:21 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Monday said General Motors LLC was not too late in bringing a breach of fiduciary duty claim against former United Auto Workers Vice President Joseph Ashton over a purported kickback scheme, finding that the company learned about the claim later than he has argued. About seven months after denying the rest of Ashton's dismissal bid, U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler shot down his remaining argument that the claim was barred under Michigan law by a three-year statute of limitations. Ashton, who served as a GM board member from 2014 to 2017, is serving a...

