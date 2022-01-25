Ropes & Gray Adds 3 New Partners In NY And LA

By James Mills (January 25, 2022, 4:15 PM EST) -- Ropes & Gray LLP announced Monday three new partners have joined the firm, an asset management expert and a mergers and acquisitions pro in the New York office and a capital solutions specialist in the new Los Angeles office. Asset management partner Jennifer Graff joins the firm in New York after three years as counsel at Debevoise & Plimpton LLP. M&A partner Suni Sreepada also joins the firm's 500-lawyer New York office after almost six years at White & Case LLP. Meanwhile Jennifer Harris comes to the capital solutions and private credit practice in Los Angeles after 17 years as special...

