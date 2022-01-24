Albright Ships Dell Patent Case From Waco To Austin

By Ryan Davis (January 24, 2022, 6:46 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge Alan Albright of the Western District of Texas has granted a motion by Dell to transfer a patent case against it over 4G and 5G wireless technology from the district's Waco division to the Austin division, where it will be heard by a different judge. In an order entered on Friday, Judge Albright ruled that since Dell is based in the Austin suburb of Round Rock, the Austin division, which is approximately 100 miles from Waco, would be a more convenient venue for the suit brought by Pennsylvania-based nonpracticing entity Neo Wireless LLC. The case was then reassigned...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS