Insurers Can Depose Claimant Attys In Boy Scouts Ch. 11

By Vince Sullivan (January 24, 2022, 6:49 PM EST) -- Insurers of the bankrupt Boy Scouts of America can move forward this week with depositions of claimant attorneys about the genesis of thousands of attorney-signed proofs of claim after a Delaware bankruptcy judge said Monday she would have to deal with privilege issues case by case. During a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein said that context was critical in addressing questions of privilege around sensitive communications between sex abuse claimants and their attorneys, and that any decision challenging that privilege would have to wait until there was a specific challenge before the court. "If it turns out after...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS