11th Circ. Finds Roth IRAs Are Protected In Ga. Bankruptcies

By Nathan Hale (January 24, 2022, 9:45 PM EST) -- Ruling on an issue of first impression, the Eleventh Circuit decided Monday that Roth IRAs are excluded from Georgia debtors' bankruptcy estates under federal law, reversing two lower court rulings on how to treat the popular individual retirement accounts. The appellate panel found that although the bankruptcy court for the Northern District of Georgia previously declined to find that Roth IRAs should be protected in bankruptcy alongside traditional IRAs — as previously decided by the Eleventh Circuit — subsequent changes to state law made clear that the Georgia Assembly intended for both types of accounts to be treated the same. "The current...

