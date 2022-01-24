Groupon Investor Says Director Lies Led To Securities Suit

By Dave Simpson (January 24, 2022, 9:47 PM EST) -- A Groupon stockholder launched a derivative shareholder suit in Delaware Chancery Court Monday, claiming the e-commerce company's officers and directors misrepresented its performance and growth prospects, leading to a plunge in stock value and a federal securities class action. Investor Alyssa Estreen alleged in a partially redacted 75-page complaint that the company's directors overhyped the financial prospects of a membership program that ultimately failed, resulting in shares plunging 44% in a single day. She also alleged that Eric Lefkofsky, Groupon's co-founder, and Peter Barris, who sits on the board of directors, sold thousands of shares of Groupon stock based on inside...

