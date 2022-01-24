Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Groupon Investor Says Director Lies Led To Securities Suit

By Dave Simpson (January 24, 2022, 9:47 PM EST) -- A Groupon stockholder launched a derivative shareholder suit in Delaware Chancery Court Monday, claiming the e-commerce company's officers and directors misrepresented its performance and growth prospects, leading to a plunge in stock value and a federal securities class action.

Investor Alyssa Estreen alleged in a partially redacted 75-page complaint that the company's directors overhyped the financial prospects of a membership program that ultimately failed, resulting in shares plunging 44% in a single day.

She also alleged that Eric Lefkofsky, Groupon's co-founder, and Peter Barris, who sits on the board of directors, sold thousands of shares of Groupon stock based on inside...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!