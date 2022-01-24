Trade Court Pokes Holes In Tire Duty Investigation

By Alex Lawson (January 24, 2022, 7:56 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade ordered the government to reconsider anti-dumping duties on a pair of Chinese producers Monday, questioning the companies' purported ties to the Chinese government that led to higher levies. At issue in the dispute is the efforts of two Chinese tire makers — Guizhou Tyre Co. Ltd. and Double Coin Holdings Ltd. — to show the U.S. Department of Commerce that they are not controlled by the Chinese government and should be given a duty lower than the 22.57% margin they were given after a trade investigation in 2017. Neither company was able to convince Commerce...

