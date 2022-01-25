DOI Says Okla. Has No Coal Mine Authority On Tribal Lands

By Clark Mindock (January 25, 2022, 4:02 PM EST) -- The federal government is pushing back on Oklahoma's claims it illegally took away the state's authority over coal mining on Muscogee (Creek) Nation lands, arguing that federal surface mining laws clearly preclude state authorities from exercising jurisdiction over Native American lands. The U.S. Department of the Interior said Monday that the tribal lands in question were explicitly recognized in the 2020 Supreme Court decision McGirt v. Oklahoma and that the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act designates the DOI's Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement as the regulatory authority with power over those activities on tribal lands. The DOI said...

