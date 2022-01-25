Walmart Fails to Trim Night Managers' OT Suit

By Grace Elletson (January 25, 2022, 1:36 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge denied Walmart's request for partial summary judgment in a suit claiming the retail giant misclassified night managers as exempt from overtime pay, ruling that the company's defenses don't add up to the facts presented in the case. Walmart failed to get some claims tossed from an overtime pay suit brought by night managers of the retail giant. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Wal-Mart Stores Inc. argued in its motion that the statute of limitations on the New Jersey wage law the workers brought their claims under have run out. The company also said that if it's found damages...

