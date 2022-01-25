Liberty Mutual Beats California Event Planner's Virus Suit

By Eli Flesch (January 25, 2022, 7:19 PM EST) -- A California wedding planning and event company isn't entitled to coverage for its pandemic losses, a federal judge said after determining that the company failed to show the kind of physical loss required for coverage under its policy with Liberty Mutual. U.S. District Judge Fernando M. Olguin said Monday that Green Apple Event Co.'s inability to show that its properties were physically altered as a result of the coronavirus or government pandemic restrictions doomed the planning company's lawsuit. Judge Olguin's decision rested on the findings of the Ninth Circuit last year in the proposed class action brought by the children's store...

