Rite Aid Investors, Walgreens Ask To Slim Or Toss Merger Suit

By Matthew Santoni (January 25, 2022, 4:38 PM EST) -- Rite Aid investors and executives at Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. both think enough facts are on their side to toss out or narrow a lawsuit over whether the executives' claims about the likelihood of an ultimately unsuccessful merger between the pharmacy giants artificially inflated Rite Aid stock. Walgreens argued its executives' comments about whether the Federal Trade Commission would approve the deal were properly couched as opinions and forward-looking statements, while the investors countered that those statements were undisputedly false, and said investors relied on them in connection with their stock purchases. "Under controlling law, statements of opinions are not false...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS