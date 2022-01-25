Mishcon Hires Health Pro For White-Collar Team

By Silvia Martelli (January 25, 2022, 6:28 PM GMT) -- Mishcon de Reya LLP said on Tuesday that it had hired health and safety specialist Kizzy Augustin as a partner in its white-collar team in London. Augustin, who will join the London office in the coming weeks, has experience defending companies and senior individuals in environmental, health and safety investigations and prosecutions, the law firm said. She is a solicitor advocate who is allowed to represent clients in senior courts. Augustin joins from Russell-Cooke LLP, where she had been a partner since 2018. She previously led the health and safety legal team at Pinsent Masons LLP. The firm said Augustin has often appeared...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS