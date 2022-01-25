NCAA Can't Get 2nd Shot To Toss 'Employee' Suit, Court Told

By Max Jaeger (January 25, 2022, 2:08 PM EST) -- College athletes seeking minimum wage in a potential landmark putative collective action urged a federal judge on Monday to reject the NCAA's "unorthodox" and "extraordinary" bid to get the case tossed after its request for a rapid-fire appeal was denied. The NCAA and various Division 1 colleges want U.S. District Judge John R. Padova to revisit his Dec. 28 decision denying their request for an interlocutory appeal after he refused to throw out the athletes' claims on a motion to dismiss. But the athletes argued in a Monday filing that the jurist was right not to allow the quick appeal because...

