New CFTC Chair Taps Agency Vet To Serve As GC

By Emilie Ruscoe (January 25, 2022, 7:15 PM EST) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's new chairman Tuesday named a longtime agency lawyer and a former Arnold & Porter attorney to be the commission's new general counsel, along with a slew of other appointments. Rob Schwartz, whose 10-year tenure at the regulator has included representing the agency as its top litigator during numerous high-profile cases, was named to the role alongside four other CFTC veterans who will continue at the commission under Chairman Rostin Behnam. In a statement, Behnam said that his picks "have decades of experience with the Commodity Exchange Act and our governing regulations, bringing unmatched expertise to...

