Fla. Hospital Chain Must Face Part Of Antitrust Lawsuit

By Christopher Cole (January 25, 2022, 7:00 PM EST) -- A federal judge on Tuesday revived patients' claims that a Florida hospital chain divvied up local markets with another health provider, but nixed a challenge to the chain's agreement to sell stock and transfer board seats to the rival company. Health First Inc. has been fighting a proposed antitrust class action for almost a year claiming its agreements with regional rival Adventist HealthCare ran afoul of federal antitrust laws by choking off competition in Brevard County. The district court had earlier thrown out part of the initial claim of horizontal market division, but the plaintiffs returned with an amended suit. The filing...

