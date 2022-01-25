PTAB To Review USAA Patent In Bank Check Deposit Fight

By Britain Eakin (January 25, 2022, 6:01 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has decided to review one of two petitions from PNC Bank challenging a United Services Automobile Association mobile check deposit patent, giving a boost to PNC's efforts to fend off infringement allegations in co-pending litigation in Texas. In one of the decisions, which were handed down Monday, a three-judge PTAB panel said PNC Bank had shown a reasonable likelihood of invalidating at least one challenged claim in the patent, which covers a way to remotely deposit checks. PNC challenged the same 18 claims in U.S. Patent 10,621,559 in both petitions for inter partes review under different...

