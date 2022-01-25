Boy Scouts Say Claimant Atty Tweeted Confidential Ch. 11 Info

By Rick Archer (January 25, 2022, 4:18 PM EST) -- The Boy Scouts of America are again accusing sexual abuse claimant attorney Timothy Kosnoff of misconduct, claiming he was live-tweeting a deposition in the organization's Chapter 11 case in violation of a Delaware bankruptcy court judge's order. In a letter to U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein filed Monday, Boy Scouts counsel Derek Abbott said Kosnoff — who is facing a suit filed by Boy Scout insurance carriers last week seeking to stop what they say are Kosnoff's "disruptive" tweets — violated a protective order by posting to Twitter the substance of a deposition held Friday. "Mr. Kosnoff also tweeted derogatory...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS