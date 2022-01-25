Texas Panel Sends $19M Reimbursement Case To Mediation

By Michelle Casady (January 25, 2022, 3:37 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate court has ordered mediation to take place in a dispute between two emergency room staffing companies and an insurance company that resulted in a jury awarding the staffing companies $19 million in June. The brief order, issued by the First Court of Appeals in Houston on Monday, allows for either ACS Primary Care Physicians Southwest PA, Emergency Services of Texas or insurer Molina Healthcare Texas Inc. to object to the order within 10 days. In a docketing statement filed by Molina on Jan. 6, the insurer checked a box indicating the case should be referred to mediation. According...

