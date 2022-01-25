Huawei Brings ICSID Claim Against Sweden Over 5G Ban

By J. Edward Moreno (January 25, 2022, 7:41 PM EST) -- Chinese telecom manufacturer Huawei brought an investment treaty claim against Sweden after it excluded Huawei from the rollout of the country's 5G network technology amid national security concerns. The complaint, made public through the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes on Friday, follows a Swedish court's decision earlier this month to dismiss an appeal by the Chinese telecom giant against its exclusion from Sweden's 5G network rollout. The full suit is not yet available through the ICSID. The Swedish court decision barred Huawei from participating in Sweden's 5G spectrum auction last week. The country banned Chinese suppliers from rolling out...

