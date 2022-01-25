Airport Food Co. Says 'Ghost Kitchen' Biz Stole Workers

By Joyce Hanson (January 25, 2022, 8:21 PM EST) -- An airport food services provider has sued a parking vendor in Philadelphia county court, accusing it of poaching key employees to expand into a new "ghost kitchen" business that rents time to restaurants and chefs at others' commercial kitchens so they can offer takeout-only dining. OTG Management LLC claims that parking vendor Reef Global Inc. and its affiliates hired a former OTG manager to coordinate a raid on the food provider's employees who have airport experience. According to OTG's Monday complaint, ex-manager Benjimin Feilen and then-employee Kyle McGrath "systematically" poached six senior-level managers and ignored noncompete agreements they had signed promising...

