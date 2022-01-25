Cannabis Co. Says Ex-Franchisee Sold Rival's Products

By Katryna Perera (January 25, 2022, 9:58 PM EST) -- Cannabis companies Your CBD Stores Franchising LLC and Sunflora Inc. have sued NaturOil Georgia LLC in Georgia federal court over claims that the former franchisee sold competing products in its retail stores and unlawfully used Sunflora's trademarks. The complaint, filed Monday alleges that NaturOil and its owners Amber Knowles and Jeffrey Yabuki breached portions of the franchise agreement they signed with YCBDS by selling unauthorized products from a competing retailer and transferring the interests of one store without first consulting YCBDS. The complaint includes counts of trademark infringement, false advertising, unfair competition and breaches of five separate franchise agreements, among other...

