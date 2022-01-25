2nd Circ. Says Injunction Against Designer Goes Too Far

By Tiffany Hu (January 25, 2022, 11:48 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Tuesday partly upheld a lower court's decision to block bridal designer Hayley Paige from competing with her former employer amid their contract fight, though it said that the court went too far when it wrested an Instagram account away from the designer. In a divided opinion, the appellate panel said that Hayley Paige Gutman — known for her "Hayley Paige" line of wedding dresses — offered "no persuasive reason" why she was not bound by a 2011 agreement between her and JLM Couture Inc. that barred her from competing with JLM and from using variations of her...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS