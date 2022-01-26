Zurich Seeks Dismissal Of Qdoba's Virus Coverage Claims

By Ben Zigterman (January 26, 2022, 2:08 PM EST) -- Zurich American Insurance Co. asked a Colorado federal judge to dismiss Qdoba's COVID-19 coverage claims, arguing that neither the presence of the virus nor government orders cause "physical loss of or damage to property." The insurer pointed to the various appellate court decisions rejecting similar arguments and said the burrito chain likewise has failed to show that it deserves coverage, Zurich said Monday. "Coronavirus damages people," Zurich said. "An allegation that property is damaged by a droplet containing a virus is not entitled to a presumption of truth — a complaint must be plausible on its face." The insurer argued that...

