DC Circ. Won't Enforce $42M Award Against Venezuela

By Caroline Simson (January 25, 2022, 6:58 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday reversed a ruling enforcing a $42 million arbitral award to a Saint-Gobain subsidiary in a dispute stemming from Venezuela's seizure of the company's investment in a fracking components manufacturer, citing diplomatic concerns over document service issues. The D.C. Circuit panel concluded that U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark was wrong when he found that Venezuela had been properly notified of the litigation when Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Europe sent copies of the lawsuit to Venezuela's designated Central Authority, even though the country subsequently ignored the proceeding for months. Judge Stark had pointed in his decision to an international treaty,...

