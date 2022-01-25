Texas Hospital Can't Escape Pancreatitis Death Suit

By Mike Curley (January 25, 2022, 3:35 PM EST) -- A Texas appeals court has denied a Dallas hospital's bid to throw out a suit from a patient's wife alleging doctors failed to diagnose her husband with necrotizing pancreatitis, leading to his death, saying the trial court was not wrong to admit her expert's testimony. In an opinion filed Monday, the three-justice panel affirmed a decision denying Methodist Hospitals of Dallas's motion to exclude the expert proffered by Cynthia Yates in her suit against the hospital, allowing the case to move forward. According to the opinion, Yates' husband, Hubert, went to Methodist Mansfield Medical Center, which is owned by Methodist Hospitals,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS