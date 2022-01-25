Walmart Says Vans' Injunction Bid Risks 'Tremendous Losses'

By Hannah Albarazi (January 25, 2022, 8:23 PM EST) -- Walmart urged a California federal judge Monday to deny sneaker maker Vans' request for a preliminary injunction to temporarily block the superstore from selling shoes that allegedly infringe Vans' designs, arguing that removing the shoes from U.S. shelves would cause "tremendous losses" amounting to "tens of millions of dollars." Vans Inc. — which alleges Walmart shamelessly sells copycat versions of more than 20 pairs of its best-selling shoes — is not suffering any irreparable harm, is not losing sales and its reputation is not being diminished, Walmart argued in an opposition memorandum filed Monday. "For Walmart, on the other hand, entry...

