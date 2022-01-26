4th Circ. Backs Toss Of FCA Medicaid Suit Against Allergan

By Adam Lidgett (January 26, 2022, 8:03 PM EST) -- A split Fourth Circuit panel has refused to revive a False Claims Act suit alleging an Allergan unit fraudulently reported drug prices to Medicaid and cost the federal government at least $680 million, finding that the company didn't "knowingly" make false claims. The majority of the appellate panel on Tuesday affirmed a lower court decision handing Allergan a win in an FCA suit originally launched in 2014 by Troy Sheldon, a now-deceased former worker at Forest Laboratories, which has since merged into Allergan Sales LLC. The case was taken over by his wife, Deborah, after he died, court records showed....

