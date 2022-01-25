9th Circ. Lets Univ. Of Arizona Keep Win In Title IX Suit

By Mike Curley (January 25, 2022, 6:18 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday affirmed the dismissal of a student's Title IX suit alleging the University of Arizona failed to protect her from being assaulted by her then-boyfriend, a football player, saying the school's failure to address the player's previous assaults did not impact the context in which she was assaulted. The panel split, however, on the question of whether the university's decision to allow the player to live in off-campus housing, and pay rent for that housing, gave the school control over the context in which Mackenzie Brown was assaulted, with the majority finding it did not, and her...

