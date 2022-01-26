Greenspoon Marder Adds Attys To Innovation And Tech Team

By Madison Arnold (January 26, 2022, 3:01 PM EST) -- Greenspoon Marder continued on its path of growth in recent months by adding two senior counsels in Los Angeles and Miami. The firm announced last week the hires of Gai Sher and Andrew Marcus for its innovation and technology practice group, which was created late last year. The two attorneys are just the latest move in Greenspoon Marder's string of expansions that touch multiple states and practice groups. The Miami-based innovation and technology practice group was announced by the firm last month to help entrepreneurs, creators and investors build, fund, protect and monetize their new businesses. These businesses exist in various...

